FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KPN's 2012 dividend policy remains unchanged - CEO
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 2, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

KPN's 2012 dividend policy remains unchanged - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - KPN’s decision to pay shareholders 0.35 euros for the year 2012 remains unchanged, the group’s Chief Executive Eelco Blok said on Tuesday, dismissing analyst speculation of a change in policy.

“What I said after the second-quarter results still stands. The guidance still stands,” Blok told reporters at the sidelines of a industry conference in Brussels.

In July the group lowered its dividend forecast for 2012 to 0.35 euros per share from its previous guidance of 0.90 euros per share. Some analysts expect a further cut to the group’s remuneration policy. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Foo Yun Chee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.