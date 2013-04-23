FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KPN expects debt ratio of between 2.0 and 2.5 at end 2013
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2013 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

KPN expects debt ratio of between 2.0 and 2.5 at end 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 23 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms group KPN expects its debt to core profit (EBITDA) ratio to be between 2.0 and 2.5 at the end of 2013, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

KPN, which will soon launch a 3 billion euro ($3.9 billion)rights issue to get its debt under control, had a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.8 times at the end of the first quarter of 2013.

“We aim to have a net debt to EBITDA ratio between 2.0 and 2.5 at the end of 2013,” CEO Eelco Blok told a conference call. ($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.