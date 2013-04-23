KPN expects debt ratio of between 2.0 and 2.5 at end 2013

BRUSSELS, April 23 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms group KPN expects its debt to core profit (EBITDA) ratio to be between 2.0 and 2.5 at the end of 2013, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

KPN, which will soon launch a 3 billion euro ($3.9 billion)rights issue to get its debt under control, had a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.8 times at the end of the first quarter of 2013.

“We aim to have a net debt to EBITDA ratio between 2.0 and 2.5 at the end of 2013,” CEO Eelco Blok told a conference call. ($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)