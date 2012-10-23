UPDATE 2-Dutch KPN's mobile pain shifts to Germany

* Q3 adj core profit 1.177 bln euros vs 1.185 bln expected

* Surprise weakening at German unit: core profit down 9 pct

* Shares fall to nine-year low

* Keeps dividend, 2012 outlook

* Net debt exceeds own targets to hit 2.7x core profit

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Profits at KPN’s usually strong German mobile business fell in the third quarter as customers turned more budget conscious, piling more pressure on the underperforming Dutch telecoms group and knocking its shares to a nine-year low.

German arm E-Plus, normally one of KPN’s main profit drivers, signed up 210,000 new clients on monthly contracts but had to offer better deals to win them over, resulting in a 9 percent drop in quarterly core earnings (EBITDA).

KPN shares were down 2.5 percent at 0945 GMT at a nine-year low of 5.656 euros.

KPN, in which Mexican operator America Movil has a 27.5 percent stake, is the second-worst performer in Europe’s telecom sector this year, down 37 percent, while the index is down 5 percent.

Overall core profit, adjusted for one-off restructuring costs, fell 12 percent in the third quarter to 1.177 billion euros ($1.54 billion), just below the 1.185 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

KPN reiterated its 2012 EBITDA guidance of 4.7 to 4.9 billion euros but analysts said that could be difficult to hit.

It also pledged to maintain its dividend this year and next, despite analysts predicting further cuts. Under pressure to cut debt, KPN slashed its payout to 0.35 euros per share in July from the 0.90 euros promised earlier for 2012.

“Based on the trend in Q3 we believe it is clear that EBITDA will be towards the very low end of the guided range (this year),” SNS Securities analyst Victor Bareno wrote in a note.

Chief Executive Eelco Blok said the increased pressure in Germany was not only the result of Spain’s Telefonica adopting a more aggressive commercial strategy as it tries to attract investors for the listing of its German arm O2.

“There is increased competition in Germany across the spectrum, not just Telefonica, and we expect this to remain like this,” Blok told a conference call.

The German pressure comes on top of the group’s continuing problems at its Dutch mobile business, which has struggled with lower sales and profits in the past several quarters.

Despite an 11 percent drop in Dutch mobile revenue, core profit rose this quarter by 3.6 percent after KPN introduced new tariff structures and a handset-lease model for its contract customers that reduces its spending on high-end smartphones.

Underlying core profit margin in the Dutch mobile business rose to 34.4 percent from 28.7 percent the previous year.

DIVIDEND MAINTAINED

KPN said its net debt increased to 2.7 times core profit in the quarter, exceeding its target of 2.5 times and up from 2.6 times at the end of June.

Chief Financial Officer Eric Hageman said that improving operational results would eventually push down the debt ratio but did not say when the company expected this to happen.

Analysts at Espirito Santo wrote in a note that KPN could be forced to cut its dividend because of its need to pay down debt, while investing in fibre and fourth generation mobile networks.

“Capex will be difficult to reduce given KPN’s need to build fibre and LTE, which leaves cutting the dividend as the most obvious source of cash,” the analysts said.