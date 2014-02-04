FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KPN Q4 profit worse than expected on mobile revenue squeeze
February 4, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 4 years ago

KPN Q4 profit worse than expected on mobile revenue squeeze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms group KPN reported on Tuesday worse than expected core profit in the fourth quarter, as revenues from its domestic mobile phone business fell at a faster rate than in the previous quarter.

The group, which in 2013 fended off a takeover bid by its largest shareholder Carlos Slim’s America Movil, said revenues from its Dutch mobile business fell 13 percent, down from a 9.6 percent drop in the third quarter.

Core profit (EBITDA) fell 30 percent in the fourth quarter to 614 million euros ($830 million), below the 652 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

