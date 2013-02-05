KPN announces 4 bln euro rights issue

BRUSSELS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms group KPN will cut its debt with a 4 billion euro ($5.42 billion) rights issue, after posting a net loss in the fourth quarter, the group said on Tuesday.

KPN said the rights issue was still subject to shareholder approval and it may consider raising part of the amount via other means such as equity linked instruments.

The group posted a net loss of 160 million euros in the fourth quarter, while analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of 357 million euros. ($1 = 0.7376 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)