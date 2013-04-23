KPN says will pay no dividend in 2013, 2014

BRUSSELS, April 23 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms group KPN will pay no dividend for 2013 and 2014 to preserve capital, it said ahead of a planned 3 billion euros ($3.91 billion) rights issue.

The company, in which Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil holds a near 30 percent stake, had previously said it would pay a dividend of 0.03 euros for both years.

In the first quarter, core profit (EBITDA) adjusted for non recurring items fell 12 percent to 1.011 billion euros ($1.32 billion) just above the 996 million expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.