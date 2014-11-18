FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KPN to pay 610 mln euros to complete buyout of fibre optics group Reggefiber
November 18, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

KPN to pay 610 mln euros to complete buyout of fibre optics group Reggefiber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Tuesday it had agreed to pay 610 million euros ($760.79 million) to buy the remaining 40 percent stake it did not already own in Dutch fibre optics group Reggefiber.

KPN, which holds a 60 percent stake in the company, said it bought the unit to improve its high-speed broadband internet product in the Netherlands, where it competes with cable operators such as Liberty Global’s UPC and Ziggo .

KPN added that it would redeem about 500 million euros of Reggefiber’s debt in the fourth quarter and consolidate the unit in its financial statements with effect from November 1.

1 US dollar = 0.8018 euro Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

