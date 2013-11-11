FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KPN Foundation steps aside after blocking America Movil deal
November 11, 2013 / 7:15 AM / 4 years ago

KPN Foundation steps aside after blocking America Movil deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The KPN foundation has asked the Dutch telecoms company to redeem preference shares the foundation used to block a 7.2 billion-euro ($9.61 billion) takeover by Mexican group America Movil.

In August the foundation, tasked with protecting the interests of KPN stakeholders, exercised an option to buy certain shares that gave it almost 50 percent of KPN’s voting stock, saying that it wanted America Movil, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, to make a fair offer for the group.

America Movil, which owns about 30 percent of KPN once the foundation has withdrawn its preference shares, offered 2.40 euros per share for the Dutch telecoms group but said it would not buy any more of the company when it could not reach a deal in October.

