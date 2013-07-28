KPN's Germany chief expects more mobile deals in Europe -report

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - The sale of KPN’s German business to Telefonica is likely to bring more consolidation in Europe’s mobile market, the head of KPN’s E-Plus said in an interview with Der Spiegel on Sunday.

KPN plans to sell its German business E-Plus to Telefonica in a cash and shares deal expected to be completed in the first half of 2014.

“Yes, that’s conceivable,” Thorsten Dirks, head of E-Plus told the magazine when asked whether the deal with Telefonica Deutschland would spark further consolidation in Europe.

“Europe has more than 50 mobile phone companies,” Dirks said. “I believe that functioning competition can be achieved with a lot less providers.”

E-Plus and Telefonica’s O2 Deutschland vie for third place in Europe’s biggest mobile market and both are facing tough competition from their larger rivals Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.