FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland expects a deal to buy German mobile network service provider E-Plus from KPN will boost earnings from the first year.

“The deal is expected to be earnings per share and free cash flow accretive for Telefonica and Telefonica Deutschland from year one,” Chief Executive Rene Schuster told journalists on Tuesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)