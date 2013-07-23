Telefonica Deutschland says too early for capital hike timetable

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland said it was too early to provide details of when it will carry out a capital increase to raise the cash for its purchase of E-Plus from KPN.

“We are clearly planning the appropriate timing of all of the independent pieces of the deal,” Chief Financial Officer Rachel Empey told journalists.

“Later in the process we will come back to the market with the details of what we intend for the capital increase, but right now can’t share any further details.” (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)