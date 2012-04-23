Home market to weigh on KPN's first-quarter results

* Core profit seen down 12.5 pct at 1.1 bln euros - poll

* Consumer behaviour, regulatory caps dent profits

* KPN said 2012 a transition year

AMSTERDAM, April 24 (Reuters) - Dutch telecom group KPN was set to unveil a 12.5 percent fall in quarterly core profit on Tuesday, hit by changing consumer behaviour and regulatory impact.

KPN is suffering as many customers in the Netherlands own smart phones on a contract, leading to greater use of instant messaging software, instead of higher-margin text messages.

Its profit has also suffered from European regulations which cap rates operators can charge for routing competitors’ calls as well as the rates users pay for using mobile phones abroad.

KPN shares have fallen more than 25 percent in 2012, with investors spooked after the company scrapped a 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) share buy-back programme and said this would be a transition year with lower profit.

Adding to its woes, chief financial officer Carla Smits-Nusteling resigned at the beginning of the year over differences regarding the executive structure.

The former Dutch monopoly has also come under increasing pressure recently from Dutch regulator OPTA and competition authority NMa.

The former ordered it in January to cancel a telecoms services offer to the government worth as much as 140 million euros, while the latter launched an investigation into price-fixing among Dutch mobile operators.

KPN was expected to report first-quarter sales down 2.5 percent to 3.15 billion euros, and core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), down 12.5 percent to 1.11 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

The fall is expected to be most pronounced in its Netherlands home market, where core profit is seen down by 19.9 percent.

Analyst Frank Claassen at Rabobank, who has a “hold” recommendation on the stock, said messaging applications like WhatsApp would still hurt first-quarter profits, despite new tariffs the group introduced.

“I think it will be a slow start to the year,” he said.

KPN competes in its home market with Vodafone Group and Deutsche Telekom AG which operates under the T-Mobile brand, and increasingly with restructured cable firms Ziggo and UPC.

The group fares better in its other markets such as Belgium and Germany, where KPN is expected to show a 6.2 percent increase in core profit.

Earlier in April, KPN said it was considering a sale of its Belgian unit BASE, the smallest of the three main operators in the country, behind Belgacom and Mobistar. ($1 = 0.7571 euro) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)