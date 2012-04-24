UPDATE 2-KPN promises Dutch turnaround in second half of 2012

* Home market under extreme pressure

* Core profit from Dutch consumer mobile falls 35 percent

* Q1 2012 core profit 1.1 bln euros vs 1.1 bln expected

* Confirms outlook, dividend

* Analysts question if KPN can deliver (Adds analyst, share price, sector context)

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

AMSTERDAM, April 24 (Reuters) - Dutch telecom group KPN on Tuesday promised to speed up cost cuts and revamp its mobile offers to help to tackle problems in its all-important home market, where core profits slumped 15 percent in the first quarter.

KPN said it would shed 4,000-5,000 jobs in the Netherlands two years earlier than planned, and would reduce headquarters’ costs by 30-40 percent by 2013.

The company expects its turnaround programme for its domestic market, where is earns more than two-thirds of operating profit, to show results from the second half of 2012.

The telecoms group is under pressure in the Netherlands because its mobile customers increasingly use cheaper instant messaging such as Google Chat via the Internet instead of traditional text messages.

Unlike other European telecom groups, KPN was slow to adapt its pricing to compete with these services. KPN long used to charge separately for text messages instead of bundling them into packaged offers. As a result, customers had an incentive to switch to free internet alternatives.

The damage from this was revealed in first quarter consumer mobile revenue in the Netherlands which fell 11 percent, while core profit dropped 35 percent.

Chief Executive Eelco Blok said that the introduction of new tariff plans, including one dubbed ‘Hi’ with unlimited texts, would also help turn the group’s fortunes around.”

“The first results are promising,” Blok said on a conference call.

KPN’s shares rose as much as 4.9 percent on Tuesday, making it one of the biggest gainers on the STOXX 600 Europe Telecom Index which was 1.5 percent higher at 0945 GMT.

The shares have fallen 28 percent this year, more than any other European telecom stock, highlighting investors’ preoccupation about KPN’s domestic woes.

The company scrapped a 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) share buy-back programme in January to pour then money instead into its domestic business.

Investors are clearly worried. According to Reuters data, KPN now has the lowest price-to-earnings ratio over the next two years among European telecom operators.

Credit rating agencies have already warned that the group may have to cut its dividend if the Dutch business does not improve.

KPN however confirmed its annual targets on Tuesday, including paying a 0.90 euros per share dividend.

Analysts said KPN now needed to prove that it was able to reverse the slide in the Netherlands.

Thomas Wehmeier, a telecom analyst at Informa, said he was not sure KPN’s new offers in mobile would really win over consumers already hooked on free messaging programmes on smartphones.

“While the proactive approach is a positive step, there is insufficient evidence to suggest that the operators will be able to influence customer behaviour enough to change the way they use their smartphones to communicate,” Wehmeier said. “Things are getting worse for KPN, before they get better,” he added.

Analysts at Jeffries, who have a “sell” rating on the stock, advised prudence in a note to clients: “This is a ‘show-me’ situation, and we would remain cautious.”

KPN’s profits were also hit by European regulations which cap charges for routing competitors’ calls as well as the rates users pay for using their mobile phones abroad.

Core profits at the former monopoly’s international business, which includes markets such as Belgium and Germany, rose 1.7 percent. KPN said growth was most pronounced in Belgium, where core Q1 profits grew by 5.3 percent.

Earlier in April, KPN said it was considering a sale of its Belgian unit BASE, the smallest of the three main operators in the country, behind Belgacom and Mobistar.

It gave no update on the sale process.

At group level, core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), fell 13 percent in the first quarter to 1.1 billion euros ($1.44 billion) broadly in line with the 1.111 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Editing by Leila Abboud and Jane Merriman)