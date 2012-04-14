FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KPN mulls selling Belgian mobile phone unit -report
April 14, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

KPN mulls selling Belgian mobile phone unit -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 14 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms firm KPN is considering a sale of its Belgian mobile-phone unit in a deal possibly worth 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion), news agency Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing unnamed people familiar with the situation.

A KPN spokesman declined to comment.

KPN’s unit BASE, Belgium’s third-largest mobile operator, will probably attract interest from private equity firms such as Apax Partners LLP, Bloomberg said on its website, citing sources.

Deliberations were at an early stage, and no formal auction process had been established, Bloomberg said, adding that initial information may be sent to potential buyers in May.

KPN, the largest telecommunications provider in the Netherlands, has been struggling to reverse a decline in revenues, profit and market shares in its fixed-line and mobile operations and issued a profit warning in January.

