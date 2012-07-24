FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KPN slashes dividend as Q2 results in line
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

KPN slashes dividend as Q2 results in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms group KPN on Tuesday sharply lowered its proposed 2012 dividend to 0.35 euros per share to bring down its net debt and in the face of an uncertain economic environment.

The group had said as recently as April that it planned to pay out 0.90 euros per share.

The company also said that core profit excluding restructuring costs in the second quarter fell by 13 percent to 1.19 billion euros ($1.44 billion), slightly ahead of the 1.18 billion expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.