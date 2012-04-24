FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

KPN sees home market improve in H2 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 24 (Reuters) - Dutch telecom group KPN on Tuesday posted a 13 percent decline in first-quarter core profit as growth in its international business was not enough to offset its sharply declining Dutch operations.

The results were mainly impacted by a change in consumer behaviour leading to increased use of online messaging over traditional, higher margin, text messages.

KPN said it expected its investment programme in the Netherlands to show results from the second half of 2012 onwards, confirming the outlook for the whole year.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), fell 13 percent in the first quarter to 1.1 billion euros ($1.44 billion) broadly in line with the 1.111 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Sara Webb)

