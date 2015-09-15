FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberty Global offers EU concessions over $1.5 bln Belgian buy
#Market News
September 15, 2015 / 10:06 AM / in 2 years

Liberty Global offers EU concessions over $1.5 bln Belgian buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. cable company Liberty Global has offered concessions in a bid to secure European Union antitrust approval for its 1.33 billion euro ($1.5 billion) offer for KPN’s Belgian mobile operator, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Liberty Global, Europe’s top cable operator and backed by U.S. tycoon John Malone, submitted its proposal on Monday, according to a filing on the EU competition authority’s website. It did not provide details in line with its policy.

The Commission will now decide by Oct. 5, instead of Sept. 21, whether to clear the deal or open an extensive investigation.

Last week, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager signaled a tougher approach towards telecoms mergers by scuppering a plan by TeliaSonera and Telenor to combine forces in Denmark after they failed to provide sufficient concessions.

Analysts say the Liberty Global deal could reduce competition in Belgium as it would create a player similar in size to rival Mobistar, majority owned by Orange, and behind market leader Proximus.

$1 = 0.8839 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens

