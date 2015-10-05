FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU antitrust regulators to probe deeper into Liberty Global, KPN deal
October 5, 2015 / 3:29 PM / 2 years ago

EU antitrust regulators to probe deeper into Liberty Global, KPN deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators opened a full-scale investigation on Monday into U.S. cable company Liberty Global’s bid for Dutch peer KPN’s Belgian unit, concerned that the deal may lead to higher prices.

The European Commission said its preliminary review showed that the deal may reduce competition in the Belgian retail mobile telephony market and also reduce the incentives for KPN’s Base unit to offer rivals access to its mobile network.

It will now decide by Feb. 18 whether to clear or block the deal. Liberty Global, which offered concessions last month, may now have to give more to head off regulatory worries.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti

