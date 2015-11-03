FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 3, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

EU regulators extend Liberty Global, KPN deal probe to March 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 3 - European Union competition authorities have extended their investigation of U.S. cable operator Liberty Global’s 1.3-billion-euro ($1.43 billion) bid for KPN’s Belgian unit to March 17, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The EU antitrust enforcer did not provide details. The previous deadline was March 3.

Liberty Global offered concessions last week in a bid to head off concerns that the combination of its Belgian subsidiary Telenet and KPN’s mobile network operator Base may harm the Belgian mobile telecoms market.

The Commission is now waiting for feedback from third parties before deciding whether to accept them or demand more concessions.

$1 = 0.9111 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
