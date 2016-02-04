EU clears Liberty buy of KPN's Belgian unit

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday cleared the acquisition of the Belgian mobile unit of Dutch telecoms group KPN by U.S. cable investor Liberty Global subject to conditions.

Liberty said it would buy the unit, Base, via its Belgian subsidiary Telenet in April for 1.325 billion euros ($1.48 billion).

The Commission, which acts as the competition authority in the 28-member European Union, said it had cleared the deal after Liberty agreed to sell Base’s stake in Mobile Vikings, an operator which does not have its own network, and to transfer subscribers of Base’s JIM Mobile brand to Belgian company Medialaan. ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek)