EU regulators extend Liberty Global, KPN deal probe to March 3
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 7, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

EU regulators extend Liberty Global, KPN deal probe to March 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 7 - European Union antitrust regulators have extended their investigation into U.S. cable company Liberty Global’s bid for Dutch peer KPN’s Belgian unit to March 3.

A European Commission official said the extended deadline from Feb. 18 was a mutual decision. Liberty Global declined to comment.

The EU competition watchdog launched a full-scale investigation earlier this week, concerned that the deal may hurt competition in the Belgian retail mobile telephony market and reduce the incentives for KPN’s Base unit to offer rivals access to its mobile network.

Liberty Global is expected to offer fresh concessions to allay such worries after an earlier package last month failed to pass muster with regulators. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
