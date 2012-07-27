FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium's De Persgroep aims for KPN's BASE -report
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 27, 2012 / 10:28 AM / 5 years ago

Belgium's De Persgroep aims for KPN's BASE -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - Media group De Persgroep is working on an offer for the Belgian unit of Dutch telecoms group KPN, Belgian business daily De Tijd reports.

The Belgian group, which owns several newspapers in the Netherlands and Belgium, including De Tijd, as well as television and radio stations, already operates Jim Mobile, a Belgian mobile phone service aimed at young consumers which makes use of the BASE network, the newspaper wrote on Friday.

KPN said on Tuesday that it had started the sales process of its Belgian unit, the third largest operator in the country behind Belgacom’s Proximus and Mobistar.

Belgian cable company Telenet is seen as a likely suitor, although its CEO Duco Sickinghe on Thursday declined to say whether the group would make a bid for KPN’s unit and addded that he was exploring various options to improve Telenet’s mobile offering.

Based on 280 million euros of estimated core earnings (EBITDA) for 2012, and multiples of between 5.5 and 6.5 times, KPN could raise between 1.6 billion and 1.8 billion euros ($2.3 billion) from the disposal of BASE, Belgium’s third-largest mobile phone company.

A spokeswoman for De Persgroep declined to comment. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Roger Atwood)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.