BRIEF-KPN receives regulatory approval for full control of Reggefiber
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 31, 2014 / 6:24 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KPN receives regulatory approval for full control of Reggefiber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE KPN NV :

* KPN receives regulatory approval for full control of Reggefiber

* To acquire an additional 9 pct stake in reggefiber

* Venture partner Reggeborgh, bringing its total ownership to 60 pct

* Impact of consolidation of Reggefiber does not change KPN’s outlook provided at Q3 result

* Exercise price of second option has been set at 161 million euros

* At 60 pct ownership KPN obtains full control and Reggefiber will be 100 pct consolidated in financial statements of KPN as per 1 November 2014

* Completion of transaction is expected on 3 November 2014

* Reggeborgh retains a third option to sell remaining 40 pct of its shares in Reggefiber to KPN.

* Option can be exercised per 2 July 2017, over a period of one and a half years, for 647 million euros Further company coverage:

