KPN makes further job cuts at its business unit
December 10, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

KPN makes further job cuts at its business unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms group KPN will cut another 580 full-time positions in its business arm which sells telecoms services to companies, the group said on Wednesday.

KPN, which announced 1,500 to 2,000 job cuts across the group in February, said this was necessary because companies were becoming increasingly frugal with spending on IT and telecoms services and often postponed investments.

The group’s business unit in October reported a 20 percent drop in core profit for the first nine months of the year, compared with the same period last year.

KPN said the job cuts would lead to it taking a provision of 50 million euros ($61.9 million) in the first half of 2015 and would result in savings of 45 million euros per year from 2016.

KPN added that it would at the same time hire about 200 people for its consumer unit.

At the end of 2013, KPN had some 16,000 employees in the Netherlands, having already axed 4,650 positions since 2011. ($1 = 0.8076 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

