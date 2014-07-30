FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KPN CEO says the worst is over
July 30, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

KPN CEO says the worst is over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms group KPN has made it through the worst in terms of falling profits and results should improve in the second half, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We expect the results in the second half to be better than those in the first, so in that sense you could speak of a trough or that we have passed it,” CEO Eelco Blok told a conference call.

Earlier on Wednesday the group reported better-than-expected second-quarter core profit as a cost-cutting programme partially made up for falling profitability in most units. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)

