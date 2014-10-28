FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch telecoms group KPN's core profit above estimates
October 28, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch telecoms group KPN's core profit above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms group KPN on Tuesday reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter as the pace of decline at its consumer mobile and business units slowed.

Core profit, adjusted for restructuring costs, fell 15 percent to 650 million euros ($825.37 million), just above the 635 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

The group, in which Mexico’s America Movil has a 21.4 percent stake, repeated its guidance for its financial performance to stabilise towards the end of the year, with investments remaining below 1.4 billion euros. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ryan Woo)

