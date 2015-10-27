FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

KPN's Q3 profit rises as consumer business offsets corporate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - KPN, the Netherlands’ largest telecommunications company, on Tuesday reported an increase in core profits for the third quarter, as cost-cutting and growth in its consumer business offset falling revenue from business customers.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 4.6 percent from a year earlier to 640 million euros. Revenue fell 2.6 percent to 1.76 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had forecast 622 million euros in EBITDA on sales of 1.76 billion.

The company maintained its 2015 guidance for EBITA at 2014 levels.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
