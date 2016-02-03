KPN Q4 core earnings fall on business customers, tax issue

AMSTERDAM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - KPN, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, reported worse than expected core earnings on Wednesday due to ongoing declines in sales to business customers and a lost tax benefit.

KPN reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 582 million euros ($636 million), down from 630 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters adjusted EBITDA of 596 million euros. ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)