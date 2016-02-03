FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KPN Q4 core earnings fall on business customers, tax issue
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 3, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

KPN Q4 core earnings fall on business customers, tax issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - KPN, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, reported worse than expected core earnings on Wednesday due to ongoing declines in sales to business customers and a lost tax benefit.

KPN reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 582 million euros ($636 million), down from 630 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters adjusted EBITDA of 596 million euros. ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.