10 months ago
CORRECTED-KPN Q3 core earnings up, repeats 2016 guidance
October 27, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-KPN Q3 core earnings up, repeats 2016 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes references to Telefonica Deutschland stake sale, which happened in November 2015; also corrects dateline to Oct 27 from Oct 26)

AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - KPN, the Netherlands' largest telecommunications company, on Thursday reported higher than expected core third quarter earnings.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 662 million euros ($722 million), up 3.4 percent from 3.40 million in the same period a year ago.

A survey of nine analysts polled for Reuters had seen EBITDA 631 million euros.

The company repeated guidance for full-year EBITDA in line with 2015's 2.42 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9171 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
