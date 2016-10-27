UPDATE 1-KPN Q3 core earnings up, repeats 2016 guidance

* Q3 EBITDA 662 million euros vs forecast 631 million

* Sees FY EBITDA in line with 2015's 2.42 billion (Adds detail, background)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - KPN, the Netherlands' largest telecommunications company, on Thursday reported higher than expected core third quarter earnings, as it cut costs and grew its consumer customer base.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 662 million euros ($722 million), up 3.4 percent from 3.40 million in the same period a year ago.

A survey of nine analysts polled for Reuters had seen EBITDA 631 million euros.

The company repeated guidance for full-year EBITDA in line with 2015's 2.42 billion euros.

The company's revenue continued a long decline, falling 2.6 percent to 1.72 billion, as business customers switch traditional fixed-line services for IP alternatives.

"Challenges remain in the business segment," CEO Eelco Blok said in a statement. "Particularly due to the impact of migrating customers away from traditional single-play services to integrated services, and due to price pressure in mobile."

Analysts expect KPN to face more vigorous competition as Liberty Global, the largest cable company, and Vodafone, KPN's biggest mobile telephony rival, are forming a joint venture in the Netherlands to offer a combined television and mobile offering.

KPN shares, down 9 percent to date, opened 3.1 percent higher and were trading at 3.00 euros by 0702 GMT.

Bernstein analysts in a pre-earnings note repeated an "underperform" view on the shares. "Our consistently negative view on the prospects for KPN's stock is predicated upon bleak prospects for its domestic business to business segment as competitive pressures inexorably rise", they wrote.

They noted one bright spot had been the company's success in refinancing 1 billion euros of bonds, which KPN said brought its average interest rate down to 4.1 percent from 5 percent at the end of the second quarter.

KPN's net debt stood at 7.1 billion euros at the end of the third quarter, or 3 times EBITDA - higher than most European peers. ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)