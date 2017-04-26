FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KPN profit beats estimates on cost-cutting measures, lower spending
April 26, 2017 / 5:44 AM / 4 months ago

KPN profit beats estimates on cost-cutting measures, lower spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - KPN, the Netherlands' largest telecommunications company, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected first-quarter core earnings of 584 million euros, due to cost-cutting measures and lower capital spending.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 576 million euros, from 568 million in the year-ago period.

Sales fell to 1.65 billion euros from 1.67 billion euros. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

