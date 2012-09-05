FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KPN and Tech Mahindra to cooperate on IT processes
September 5, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-KPN and Tech Mahindra to cooperate on IT processes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV : * Kpn nv and tech mahindra announce international cooperation * Kpn nv says expects to save at least 200 million euros through this

cooperation in the next 5 yrs * As a first step in this partnership, KPN and Tech Mahindra have signed a five-year contract for development and support of over 150 applications in the operational IT systems of KPN NetCo segment * As a second step, KPN and Tec h Mahindra will thoroughly explore and determine future projects in the newl y set up partnership

