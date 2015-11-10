CORRECTED-KPN set to place Telefonica Deutschland shares at 5.37 eur each -source

(Corrects size of the cut to 15.5 pct from 20 pct in second paragraph)

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN is expected to sell shares in its Telefonica Deutschland unit at 5.37 euros apiece, a source familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

KPN had announced late on Monday that it is cutting its stake in Telefonica Deutschland by 5 percent to about 15.5 percent.

KPN also said that it is planning to distribute about 70 percent of the proceeds to KPN shareholders and reiterated that it intends to pay a regular dividend per share of 0.08 euros for 2015. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Victoria Bryan)