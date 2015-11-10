FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-KPN set to place Telefonica Deutschland shares at 5.37 eur each -source
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 10, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-KPN set to place Telefonica Deutschland shares at 5.37 eur each -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects size of the cut to 15.5 pct from 20 pct in second paragraph)

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN is expected to sell shares in its Telefonica Deutschland unit at 5.37 euros apiece, a source familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

KPN had announced late on Monday that it is cutting its stake in Telefonica Deutschland by 5 percent to about 15.5 percent.

KPN also said that it is planning to distribute about 70 percent of the proceeds to KPN shareholders and reiterated that it intends to pay a regular dividend per share of 0.08 euros for 2015. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.