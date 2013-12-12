FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to open lengthy probe into Telefonica, KPN deal - sources
December 12, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

EU to open lengthy probe into Telefonica, KPN deal - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will open an in-depth probe into Telefonica’s proposed 8.6 billion euro ($11.9 billion) takeover of KPN’s German unit next week, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The European Commision will reject a German request to examine a deal that will reduce the number of mobile telecoms operators in Europe’s biggest market from four to three, they added.

Telefonica announced the deal in July, which will broadly put it on an equal footing with market leaders Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.

