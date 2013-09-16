KPN says agrees 3.7 bln euro tax book loss on E-Plus sale

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Monday it had reached agreement with Dutch tax authorities to book a tax loss of about 3.7 billion euros ($4.9 billion) related to its sale of German unit E-Plus to Telefonica Deutschland.

The group, the subject of a takeover bid from Mexico’s America Movil, said the book loss was expected to offset KPN’s taxable income in the Netherlands in the coming years, starting from 2014.

It added that dividends received or capital gains realised on its 20.5 percent shareholding in Telefonica Deutschland would be subject to Dutch corporation tax, with a statutory rate of 25 percent.