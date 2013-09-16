FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KPN says agrees 3.7 bln euro tax book loss on E-Plus sale
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2013 / 5:50 AM / 4 years ago

KPN says agrees 3.7 bln euro tax book loss on E-Plus sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms group KPN said on Monday it had reached agreement with Dutch tax authorities to book a tax loss of about 3.7 billion euros ($4.9 billion) related to its sale of German unit E-Plus to Telefonica Deutschland.

The group, the subject of a takeover bid from Mexico’s America Movil, said the book loss was expected to offset KPN’s taxable income in the Netherlands in the coming years, starting from 2014.

It added that dividends received or capital gains realised on its 20.5 percent shareholding in Telefonica Deutschland would be subject to Dutch corporation tax, with a statutory rate of 25 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.