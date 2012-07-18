Rabobank fund interested in buying KPN phone towers

AMSTERDAM, July 18 (Reuters) - A Rabobank infrastructure fund said on Wednesday it is interested in buying German cell phone towers that Dutch telecoms group KPN has put up for sale so that it can invest more in its home market.

KPN has mandated UBS for the sale of thousands of cell phone towers of its German mobile phone service provider E-Plus, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

“We are interested because it is a typical asset category that fits us. We’ve bought KPN towers in the past,” Randolf Nijsse, a partner and fund manager of Rabo Bouwfonds Communication Infrastructure Fund (CIF), told Reuters.

“You can offer these masts to other network operators, including Deutsche Telekom and O2,” Nijsse said.

KPN, which has struggled to reverse a decline in Dutch sales, had previously tried, and failed, to sell off E-Plus as a way to fend off Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. His telecoms group America Movil now owns roughly 28 percent of KPN.

KPN and its rivals must invest heavily in networks to provide the extra capacity required to manage the smartphone and tablet revolution, and the sale of the masts would help KPN to generate capital for such investments.

Faced with stiff competition in the Netherlands and the rise of free communication services over the Internet, KPN said in January it wanted to increase investments in its home country.

CIF, which owns about 800 phone masts in the Netherlands, was in regular contact about cooperation possibilities with KPN but Nijsse declined to say whether CIF was currently in talks with KPN about buying German masts.

A KPN spokesman said the company does not comment on market rumours.