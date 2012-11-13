KPN's Dutch unions set Saturday deadline for pay deal

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Union leaders at KPN said the Dutch telecoms operator would face industrial action in the Netherlands if it did not accede to wage demands by Saturday.

KPN, which has been in wage talks since April, has raised its initial offer to a proposed rise of 1.4 percent covering the 13-month period from April 2012, unions said.

“The total package which was offered by KPN on Oct. 31 is below our minimum demands on all points,” a spokesman for union Qlix said on Tuesday.

Unions want a 3 percent wage rise over 21 months and improvements to severance conditions offered to employees who will be made redundant in a cost-cutting programme.

KPN said in April it would cut 4,000-5,000 jobs in the Netherlands two years earlier than planned.

Unions said they would announce any industrial action later in the week. “As far as I am concerned, this industrial action could also hit parts of KPN that are crucial to providing services, to show that we mean it,” said a spokesman for Abvakabo-FNV, KPN’s largest union.

KPN was not available to comment.