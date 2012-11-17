FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KPN to meet unions for last ditch wage talks on Thursday
November 17, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

KPN to meet unions for last ditch wage talks on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms group KPN will return to final wage talks with its Dutch employees on Thursday after unions threatened industrial action, a spokesman for the company’s largest union said on Saturday.

Unions had set the group a Saturday deadline after talks over a collective wage deal and terms for staff cuts ground to a halt in late October.

Unions want a 3 percent wage rise over 21 months and improvements to severance conditions offered to employees who will be made redundant in a cost-cutting programme.

KPN had said in April it would cut 4,000-5,000 jobs in the Netherlands.

After a meeting with KPN’s management, both parties agreed to meet on Nov. 22 in a final effort to come to an agreement, a spokesman for Abvakabo-FNV, the group’s largest union, told Reuters.

“We agreed with KPN not to call a strike until that date,” the spokesman said.

KPN was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek. Editing by Jane Merriman)

