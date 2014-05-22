FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KPN ups salaries, pays 200 mln euros into pension plan
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
May 22, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

KPN ups salaries, pays 200 mln euros into pension plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 22 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms operator KPN has reached an agreement with trade unions to increase salaries and make a one off payment of 200 million euros ($273.29 million) into the group’s pension plan, the company said on Thursday.

KPN said the payment into the company’s main pension plan would remove its duty to make further recovery payments, and it agreed on the company’s pension contributions for the next five years.

The group also increased salaries by 1.7 percent and made a one off payment of 290 euros per employee. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.