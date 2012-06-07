Kenya Airways' $250 mln cash call gets 70 pct demand

NAIROBI, June 7 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways raised 14.5 billion shillings ($171.45 million) from a $250 million rights issue that received a subscription rate of 70.06 percent, it said in statement seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The airline, which is 26 percent held by AirFrance KLM , sought to raise the cash to fund the purchase of new planes ahead of a planned routes and flights expansion.

The success rate of the issue was pegged at 70 percent. ($1 = 84.5750 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri)