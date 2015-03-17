Kraft to recall 242,000 Macaroni and Cheese boxes

March 17 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Group Inc said it was recalling about 242,000 cases of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner, saying some boxes may contain small pieces of metal.

This is Kraft’s second product recall in six months.

The company said the recalls applied to 7.25 ounce packs of “original” flavor of the product with “best when used by” dates of Sept. 18, 2015 through Oct. 11, 2015 with the manufacturing code “C2”.

Some of the recalled products were also sold in three-, four- and five-pack boxes, Kraft said on Tuesday.

No injuries had been reported yet and the company had received eight consumer contacts about the meal.

The Northfield, Illinois-based company said the affected boxes were shipped across the United States, Puerto Rico, and some Caribbean and South American countries.

Kraft said the affected product should not be consumed and should be returned to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.

The company in August recalled about 7,700 cases of some varieties of its Kraft American Singles after a supplier failed to store an ingredient correctly.

Kraft’s shares closed at $61.70 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.