Kraft to recall 242,000 Macaroni and Cheese boxes
#Market News
March 17, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Kraft to recall 242,000 Macaroni and Cheese boxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Group Inc said it is recalling about 242,000 cases of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner, saying some boxes may contain small pieces of metal.

The company said the recalls apply to some of the the “original” flavor packs of the product that have the “best when used by” dates of Sept. 18, 2015 through Oct. 11, 2015 with the code “C2” on each box.

Kraft said no injuries had been reported yet and it received eight consumer contacts about the meal. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
