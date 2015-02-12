FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kraft Foods shakes up leadership, reports quarterly loss
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kraft Foods shakes up leadership, reports quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Group Inc said its chief financial officer and two other senior executives would leave the company, and the maker of Velveeta cheese and Oscar Mayer meats reported a quarterly loss due to a charge related to its pension plan.

Kraft said the shakeup, which includes the creation of a “vice president of growth initiatives”, was aimed at accelerating the pace of change at the company.

Kraft’s shares were down 2.5 percent at $64.80 in extended trading on Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Teri List-Stoll, Chief Marketing Officer Deanie Elsner and Chuck Davis, executive vice president of research and development and quality and innovation, will leave the company.

Kraft said the finance division would report to Chief Executive John Cahill, who took over in December, until a CFO was appointed.

The company has faced sluggish demand for its packaged foods in the United States at a time of high commodity costs.

Chris Kempczinski, who currently leads the company’s Canada unit, will assume an expanded role as executive vice president of growth initiatives and president of international operations.

He will work on innovation and strategy that will include mergers and acquisitions, Kraft said.

George Zoghbi, previously vice chairman of operations, R&D, sales and strategy, was appointed chief operating officer.

List-Stoll, who joined Kraft in September 2013, will stay on as a senior adviser.

Kraft reported a net loss of $398 million, or 68 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27, compared with a profit of $931 million, or $1.54 per share a year earlier.

The company took a charge of $1.36 billion related to post-employment benefit plans, mainly due to a combination of lower discount rates and updated mortality assumptions.

Revenue rose 2.2 percent to $4.69 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.