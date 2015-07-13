Kraft Heinz cuts Maxwell House, Yuban coffee prices by 5.8 pct

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co said on Monday it lowered the prices of its Maxwell House and Yuban roast and ground coffee in the United States by approximately 5.8 percent.

The price decrease was effective July 10 and does not include K-Cup portion packs. The cuts are on their list prices, which are recommended to retailers.

The reduction follows 6 percent price cuts by J.M. Smucker Co on Folgers and Dunkin’ Donuts brands on July 1. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)