FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kraft Heinz cuts Maxwell House, Yuban coffee prices by 5.8 pct
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

Kraft Heinz cuts Maxwell House, Yuban coffee prices by 5.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co said on Monday it lowered the prices of its Maxwell House and Yuban roast and ground coffee in the United States by approximately 5.8 percent.

The price decrease was effective July 10 and does not include K-Cup portion packs. The cuts are on their list prices, which are recommended to retailers.

The reduction follows 6 percent price cuts by J.M. Smucker Co on Folgers and Dunkin’ Donuts brands on July 1. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.