FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sales at Kraft, Heinz fall in 1st qtrly results as merged company
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Sales at Kraft, Heinz fall in 1st qtrly results as merged company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co, formed from the merger of Ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co and packaged food company Kraft Foods Group Inc, said sales fell 4.9 percent at Kraft and 4.1 percent at Heinz in its first quarterly results as a combined company.

Sales at Kraft fell due to weak demand for its beverages and lower pricing, while a strong dollar hurt sales at Heinz.

Kraft’s net income rose to $551 million, or 92 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 27, from $482 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to Heinz shareholders widened to $344 million, or 91 cents per share, from $53 million or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Kraft’s net revenue fell to $4.52 billion from $4.75 billion, while Heinz’s revenue fell to $2.62 billion from $2.73 billion.

H.J. Heinz Co, backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) and Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital, combined with Kraft Foods Group Inc in July to create the third-largest North American food company. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.