6 months ago
CORRECTED-Kraft Heinz sales fall 3.8 pct
February 15, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 6 months ago

CORRECTED-Kraft Heinz sales fall 3.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say that quarterly net sales, not adjusted net sales, fell)

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co, the maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly sales, hit by a stronger dollar and lower demand in the United States.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $944 million, or 77 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $285 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $6.86 billion from $7.12 billion.

Kraft Foods Group Inc and H.J. Heinz Co merged in July 2015 to create Kraft Heinz, North America's third-largest food and beverage company. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

