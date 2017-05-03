May 3 Kraft Heinz Co, North America's
third-largest food and beverage company, reported a 3.1 percent
fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by a strong dollar
and weak demand in the United States and Canada.
The company, which owns brands such as Velveeta cheese and
Heinz ketchup, reported net income of $893 million, or 73 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, compared with
$896 million, or 73 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Net sales fell to $6.36 billion from $6.57 billion.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)