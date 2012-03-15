FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kraft nominates Macy's CEO, P&G executive to board
March 15, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kraft nominates Macy's CEO, P&G executive to board

March 15 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Inc has nominated the chief executive of department store operator Macy’s Inc and a senior executive at Procter & Gamble Co to fill two seats that will be vacated on its board of directors.

Terry Lundgren, Macy’s CEO, and Jorge Mesquita, a group president of new business creation and innovation at P&G, would take the places of Dr. Richard Lerner and Ajaypal Banga if elected at Kraft’s annual meeting on May 23, the food company said in a regulatory filing.

Lerner and Banga are not leaving the board because of any disagreement with the board, Kraft said.

Kraft is planning to split into two companies later this year.

