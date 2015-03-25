FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kraft Foods to merge with ketchup maker Heinz
March 25, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

Kraft Foods to merge with ketchup maker Heinz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Kraft Foods Group Inc said it would merge with ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, owned by 3G Capital and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, to form the third-largest food and beverage company in North America.

Kraft shareholders will own a 49 percent stake in the combined company and Heinz shareholders 51 percent.

Kraft shareholders will receive stock in the combined company and a special cash dividend of $16.50 per share, which will be funded by Berkshire and 3G Capital. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

