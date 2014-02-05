FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Mondelez temporarily closes 2nd-biggest U.S. flour mill -sources
February 5, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Mondelez temporarily closes 2nd-biggest U.S. flour mill -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects identity of mill owner to Mondelez International Inc, not Kraft Foods Group)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc on Wednesday temporarily shut its wheat flour mill in Toledo, Ohio - the second-biggest in the United States - due to road restrictions following heavy snowfall in the area, grain industry sources said.

The flour mill was temporarily closed because trucks delivering wheat were not allowed on the roads, the sources said.

A spokesman for Mondelez was not immediately available for comment. The mill was formerly owned by Kraft Foods Group Inc . Mondelez and Kraft have been separate companies since 2012.

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
